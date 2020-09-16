COVID-19 and W/Africa: 434 new cases, 9 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 434 new cases and 9 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures how on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (16), Cape Verde (65), Ivory Coast (34), Gambia (23), Ghana (54), Guinea (50), Liberia (6), Mali (31), Niger (2), Nigeria (90), Senegal (39), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (2), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,478) and total deaths (1,088) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,797) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 169,722 total cases, 2,541 total deaths and 145,390 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,655 total cases) has 294 total deaths. Ivory Coast (19,100 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,228 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,568 and 10,111 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 299 total deaths and 10,756 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,444 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,904 total cases) has 46 total deaths and 4,294 total recoveries. Gambia (3,428 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 1,737 total recoveries.

Mali (2,966 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,311 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,267 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,942 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,133 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,646 total recoveries and Liberia (1,327 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,214 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,733 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,141 total recoveries. Togo (1,595 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,219 total recoveries. Niger (1,182 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,374,275 total cases, 33,158 total deaths and 1,122,249 total recoveries while the world has recorded 29,869,015 total cases, 941,652 total deaths and 21,638,251 total recoveries.