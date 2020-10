COVID-19 and W/Africa: 435 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 08.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 435 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (54) Burkina Faso (25), Cape Verde (106), Ivory Coast (32), Gambia (4), Liberia (5), Mali (15), Nigeria (155), Senegal (16), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Cabo Verde (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,738), total deaths (1,113) and total recoveries (51,403) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 179,775 total cases, 2,648 total deaths and 161,566 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,829 total cases) has 303 total deaths and 46,060 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,935 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,550 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,190 and 10,863 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 313 total deaths and 13,068 total recoveries while Guinea has 68 total deaths and 10,176 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,624 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 5,684 total recoveries. Gambia (3,617 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 2,437 total recoveries.

Mali (3,210 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,502 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,411 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,728 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,293 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,721 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,222 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 1,478 total recoveries. Liberia (1,360 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,245 total recoveries. Togo (1,898 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 1,419 total recoveries. Niger (1,200 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,122 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,546,558 total cases, 37,166 total deaths and 1,287,105 total recoveries while the world has recorded 36,588,191 total cases, 1,063,462 total deaths and 27,546,404 total recoveries.