COVID-19 and W/Africa: 435 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 15.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 435 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (12) Cape Verde (39), Ivory Coast (46), Ghana (105), Liberia (9), Mali (62), Niger (12), Nigeria (112), Senegal (14) and Togo (24). The new deaths were recorded in Ghana (2), Niger (1), Senegal (1) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 197,540 total cases, 2,818 total deaths and 185,458 total recoveries.

Nigeria (64,996) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,123), Ivory Coast (20,945), Senegal (15,793), Guinea (50,018), Cape Verde (9,780), Gambia (3,702), Mali (3,868), Benin (2,844), Togo (2,651), Burkina Faso (2,635), Guinea-Bissau (2,419), Sierra Leone (2,391), Liberia (1,507) and Niger (1,301).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,163) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (328), Ghana (322), Mali (139), Ivory Coast (127), Gambia (122), Cape Verde (102), Liberia (82), Sierra Leone (74), Guinea (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (61), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (61,029) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (48,328), Ivory Coast (20,630), Senegal (15,416), Guinea (11,041), Cape Verde (9,148), Gambia (3,567), Mali (2,937), Benin (2,515), Burkina Faso (2,426), Guinea-Bissau (2,255), Liberia (1,314), Togo (1,885), Sierra Leone (1,820) and Niger (1,147).

Africa has registered 1,978,650 total cases, 47,230 total deaths and 1,662,600 total recoveries while the world has recorded 54,589,733 total cases, 1,322,073 total deaths and 38,039,217 total recoveries.