COVID-19 and W/Africa: 442 new cases, 13 fresh deaths

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 442 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (3), Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (38), Liberia (9), Mali (2), Niger (5), Nigeria (288), Senegal (46), Sierra Leone () and Togo (15). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Liberia (1), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (44,129) and total deaths (896) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (34,313) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 131,712 total cases, 1,956 total deaths and 90,764 total recoveries.

Ghana (37,812 total cases) has 191 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,220 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 11,887 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,432 and 7,364 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 214 total deaths and 6,920 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,505 total recoveries. Mali (2,543 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,943 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,583 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 1,911 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,848 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,375 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,216 total cases) has 78 total deaths and 698 total recoveries.

Niger (1,152 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,032 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,153 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 947 total recoveries. Togo (976 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 663 total recoveries. Gambia (498 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 68 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 974,210 total cases, 20,707 total deaths and 635,207 total recoveries while the world has recorded 18,552,741 total cases, 700,132 total deaths and 11,765,798 total recoveries.