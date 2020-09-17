COVID-19 and W/Africa: 447 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 447 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (13), Burkina Faso (15), Cape Verde (74), Ivory Coast (32), Gambia (12), Ghana (59), Guinea (43), Liberia (6), Nigeria (126), Senegal (50), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (13). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (2), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,604) and total deaths (1,091) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,896) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 170,169 total cases, 2,548 total deaths and 149,609 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,714 total cases) has 294 total deaths. Ivory Coast (19,132 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,289 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,618 and 10,154 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 300 total deaths and 10,923 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,612 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,978 total cases) has 47 total deaths and 4,430 total recoveries. Gambia (3,440 total cases) has 107 total deaths and 1,851 total recoveries.

Mali (2,966 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,311 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,280 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,942 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,137 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,646 total recoveries and Liberia (1,333 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,214 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,748 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,162 total recoveries. Togo (1,608 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,230 total recoveries. Niger (1,182 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,381,609 total cases, 33,330 total deaths and 1,132,115 total recoveries while the world has recorded 30,171,725 total cases, 947,377 total deaths and 21,906,244 total recoveries.