COVID-19 and W/Africa: 450 new cases, 29 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 450 new cases and 29 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (77), Ivory Coast (47), Gambia (19), Guinea (100), Liberia (1), Mali (5), Niger (1), Nigeria (125), Senegal (55), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (9). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Guinea (2), Nigeria (22), Senegal (2) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (54,588) and total deaths (1,048) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (43,577) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 162,762 total cases, 2,445 total deaths and 137,565 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,713 total cases) has 280 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,208 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,045 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,881 and 9,579 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 289 total deaths and 9,723 total recoveries while Guinea has 61 total deaths and 8,726 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,125 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 3,502 total recoveries. Gambia (3,120 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,295 total recoveries.

Mali (2,807 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,203 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,194 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,041 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 1,602 total recoveries and Liberia (1,306 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,163 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,375 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,443 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 1,071 total recoveries. Niger (1,177 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,091 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,282,993 total cases, 30,694 total deaths and 1,019,294 total recoveries while the world has recorded 26,643,888 total cases, 876,000 total deaths and 18,779,749 total recoveries.