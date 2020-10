COVID-19 and W/Africa: 451 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 451 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (17), Cape Verde (104), Ivory Coast (92), Gambia (11), Ghana (18), Guinea (26), Liberia (3), Mali (25), Nigeria (111), Senegal (24), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (14). The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1), Mali (1), and Nigeria (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (60,103), total deaths (1,115) and total recoveries (51,711) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 181,216 total cases, 2,661 total deaths and 163,311 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,005 total cases) has 306 total deaths and 46,398 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,128 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,752 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,268 and 11,022 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 314 total deaths and 13,297 total recoveries while Guinea has 68 total deaths and 10,324 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,913 total cases) has 74 total deaths and 5,970 total recoveries. Gambia (3,632 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 2,543 total recoveries.

Mali (3,273 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,525 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,411 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,728 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,306 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,736 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,271 total cases) has 61 total deaths and 1,542 total recoveries. Liberia (1,363 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,245 total recoveries. Togo (1,935 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 1,444 total recoveries. Niger (1,201 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,123 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,580,129 total cases, 37,976 total deaths and 1,306,199 total recoveries while the world has recorded 37,603,503 total cases, 1,079,200 total deaths and 28,198,877 total recoveries.