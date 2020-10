COVID-19 and W/Africa: 463 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 463 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours. Official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (18), Burkina Faso (30), Cape Verde (73), Ivory Coast (40), Gambia (2), Ghana (22), Guinea (72), Liberia (5), Mali (16), Niger (2), Nigeria (148), Senegal (20), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (13). The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (2) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (60,982), total deaths (1,116) and total recoveries (52,194) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 183,688 total cases, 2,684 total deaths and 165,640 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,173 total cases) has 310 total deaths and 46,527 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,257 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,898 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,368 and 11,327 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 317 total deaths and 13,704 total recoveries while Guinea has 69 total deaths and 10,380 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (7,444 total cases) has 79 total deaths and 6,348 total recoveries. Gambia (3,644 total cases) has 118 total deaths and 2,646 total recoveries.

Mali (3,368 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,559 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,389 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,782 total recoveries. Benin (2,496 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,325 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,750 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,335 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,645 total recoveries. Liberia (1,377 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,264 total recoveries. Togo (1,996 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 1,489 total recoveries. Niger (1,207 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,124 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,624,101 total cases, 39,191 total deaths and 1,338,109 total recoveries while the world has recorded 39,388,169 total cases, 1,105,895 total deaths and 29,508,233 total recoveries.