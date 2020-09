COVID-19 and W/Africa: 471 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 24.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 471 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (31), Burkina Faso (22), Cape Verde (75), Ivory Coast (87), Gambia (12), Ghana (37), Guinea (47), Liberia (1), Mali (4), Nigeria (111), Senegal (21), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (18). The new death was registered in Cape Verde (2), Ghana (2), Mali (1), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (57,724), total deaths (1,102) and total recoveries (48,985) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 173,553 total cases, 2,583 total deaths and 154,055 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,153 total cases) has 299 total deaths and 45,299 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,430 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,875 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,816 and 10,434 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 304 total deaths and 11,818 total recoveries while Guinea has 65 total deaths and 9,801 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,412 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 4,837 total recoveries. Gambia (3,552 total cases) has 110 total deaths and 2,012 total recoveries.

Mali (3,034 total cases) has 130 total deaths and 2,382 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,325 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,954 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,188 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,666 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (1,929 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,252 total recoveries. Liberia (1,338 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,701 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,297 total recoveries. Niger (1,193 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,107 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,438,261 total cases, 34,599 total deaths and 1,184,274 total recoveries while the world has recorded 32,220,793 total cases, 983,851 total deaths and 23,763,231 total recoveries.