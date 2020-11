COVID-19 and W/Africa: 473 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 473 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (80), Ivory Coast (12), Gambia (1), Ghana (100), Guinea (25), Liberia (9), Mali (33), Niger (10), Nigeria (152), Senegal (15) ) and Togo (35). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1) and Nigeria (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (64,336), total deaths (1,160) and total recoveries (60,333) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 195,088 total cases, 2,801 total deaths and 183,367 total recoveries.

Ghana (49,302 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,843 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,847 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 20,546 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,735 and 12,484 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,386 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,857 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,499 total cases) has 101 total deaths and 8,738 total recoveries. Gambia (3,697 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 3,549 total recoveries.

Mali (3,745 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 2,905 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,419 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,255 total recoveries. Benin (2,781 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,515 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,582 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,410 total recoveries.

Togo (2,558 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,763 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,386 total cases) has 74 total deaths and 1,813 total recoveries. Liberia (1,461 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,310 total recoveries. Niger (1,256 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,144 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,917,996 total cases, 46,059 total deaths and 1,614,594 total recoveries while the world has recorded 52,121,609 total cases, 1,284,541 total deaths and 36,546,275 total recoveries.