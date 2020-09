COVID-19 and W/Africa: 491 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 491 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (10), Cape Verde (73), Ivory Coast (37), Ghana (125), Guinea (37), Mali (16), Nigeria (176), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (15). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (3) and Togo (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (55,632) and total deaths (1,070) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,188) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 166,462 total cases, 2,491 total deaths and 141,551 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,313 total cases) has 283 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,815 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,770 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,102 and 9,885 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 293 total deaths and 10,176 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,068 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,473 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 3,915 total recoveries. Gambia (3,293 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,460 total recoveries.

Mali (2,898 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,267 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,245 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,242 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,793 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,069 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,622 total recoveries and Liberia (1,313 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,194 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,476 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,118 total recoveries. Togo (1,528 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,144 total recoveries. Niger (1,178 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,099 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,328,263 total cases, 31,962 total deaths and 1,063,653 total recoveries while the world has recorded 28,029,782 total cases, 908,051 total deaths and 20,106,526 total recoveries.