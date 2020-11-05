COVID-19 and W/Africa: 496 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.11.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 496 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (62), Burkina Faso (9), Cape Verde (109), Ivory Coast (13), Gambia (1), Guinea (71), Guinea-Bissau (1), Liberia (2), Mali (25), Niger (3), Nigeria (155), Senegal (18) Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (25). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (2), Guinea-Bissau (1), Mali (1) and Nigeria (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (63,328), total deaths (1,155) and total recoveries (59,675) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 192,228 total cases, 2,786 total deaths and 180,637 total recoveries.

Ghana (48,643 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,446 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,778 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 20,447 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,668 and 12,331 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,273 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,698 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,053 total cases) has 95 total deaths and 8,220 total recoveries. Gambia (3,680 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 3,504 total recoveries.

Mali (3,609 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 2,791 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,414 total cases) has 42 total deaths and 1,862 total recoveries. Benin (2,745 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,455 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,539 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,319 total recoveries.

Togo (2,406 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,699 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,371 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,805 total recoveries. Liberia (1,438 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,301 total recoveries. Niger (1,225 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,142 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,849,850 total cases, 44,203 total deaths and 1,535,646 total recoveries while the world has recorded 48,713,635 total cases, 1,234,763 total deaths and 34,851,255 total recoveries.