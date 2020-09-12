COVID-19 and W/Africa: 507 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 507 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (94), Ivory Coast (47), Gambia (14), Ghana (46), Guinea (33), Liberia (1), Mali (7), Nigeria (188), Senegal (44), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (11). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (2), Ghana (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,017) and total deaths (1,076) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,342) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 167,680 total cases, 2,508 total deaths and 142,988 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,434 total cases) has 286 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,916 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,960 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,237 and 9,979 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 295 total deaths and 10,373 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,189 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,651 total cases) has 44 total deaths and 4,076 total recoveries. Gambia (3,376 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 1,617 total recoveries.

Mali (2,916 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,276 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,242 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,793 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,096 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,634 total recoveries and Liberia (1,316 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,210 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,499 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Togo (1,548 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,166 total recoveries. Niger (1,178 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,100 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,349,468 total cases, 32,477 total deaths and 1,084,164 total recoveries while the world has recorded 28,832,115 total cases, 922,530 total deaths and 20,711,489 total recoveries.