COVID-19 and W/Africa: 510 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 14.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 510 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (67), Burkina Faso (11), Cape Verde (99), Ivory Coast (28), Gambia (6), Ghana (29), Guinea (54), Mali (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (235), Senegal (24) and Togo (23). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (2), Ghana (2), Guinea (1), Nigeria (1), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (60,655), total deaths (1,116) and total recoveries (52,006) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 182,703 total cases, 2,677 total deaths and 164,878 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,126 total cases) has 310 total deaths and 46,469 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,183 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,860 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,331 and 11,188 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 316 total deaths and 13,571 total recoveries while Guinea has 69 total deaths and 10,352 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (7,254 total cases) has 77 total deaths and 6,210 total recoveries. Gambia (3,642 total cases) has 118 total deaths and 2,595 total recoveries.

Mali (3,297 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,544 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,389 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,782 total recoveries. Benin (2,478 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,309 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,305 total cases) has 61 total deaths and 1,581 total recoveries. Liberia (1,371 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,251 total recoveries. Togo (1,972 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 1,465 total recoveries. Niger (1,203 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,124 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,604,620 total cases, 38,681 total deaths and 1,324,326 total recoveries while the world has recorded 38,535,223 total cases, 1,093,096 total deaths and 28,959,227 total recoveries.