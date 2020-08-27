COVID-19 and W/Africa: 541 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 531 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (30), Cape Verde (62), Ivory Coast (41), Gambia (35), Ghana (52), Guinea-Bissau (56), Liberia (3), Mali (4), Nigeria (221), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Cape Verde (1), Guinea-Bissau (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (3) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (53,021) and total deaths (1,010) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,048) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 157,348 total cases, 2,360 total deaths and 129,044 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,769 total cases) has 270 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,603 total cases) has 114 total deaths and 15,941 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,186 and 9,167 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 275 total deaths and 8,852 total recoveries while Guinea has 57 total deaths and 8,150 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,630 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 2,713 total recoveries. Mali (2,717 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,052 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,743 total cases) has 93 total deaths and 638 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,013 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,584 total recoveries and Liberia (1,298 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 832 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,352 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,326 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 946 total recoveries. Niger (1,173 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,084 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,220,610 total cases, 28,734 total deaths and 947,951 total recoveries while the world has recorded 24,482,941 total cases, 832,514 total deaths and 16,977,456 total recoveries.