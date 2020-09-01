COVID-19 and W/Africa: 545 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 545 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Cape Verde (32), Ivory Coast (119), Gambia (66), Ghana (93), Guinea (38), Mali (3), Niger (1), Nigeria (143), Senegal (44) and Togo (4). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (54,008) and total deaths (1,013) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,963) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 160,752 total cases, 2,389 total deaths and 133,847 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,298 total cases) has 276 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,067 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 16,699 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,655 and 9,409 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 284 total deaths and 9,484 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,447 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,884 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 2,916 total recoveries. Gambia (3,029 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 1,032 total recoveries.

Mali (2,776 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,169 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,026 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,594 total recoveries and Liberia (1,304 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 872 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,370 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,400 total cases) has 28 total deaths and 1,005 total recoveries. Niger (1,176 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,088 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,259,992 total cases, 29,899 total deaths and 988,643 total recoveries while the world has recorded 25,748,485 total cases, 856,904 total deaths and 18,026,357 total recoveries.