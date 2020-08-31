COVID-19 and W/Africa: 547 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 547 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (11), Cape Verde (74), Ivory Coast (55), Gambia (68), Guinea (120), Mali (16), Nigeria (138), Senegal (55), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1) and Nigeria (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (53,865) and total deaths (1,013) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,777) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 160,207 total cases, 2,386 total deaths and 133,207 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,205 total cases) has 276 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,948 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 16,553 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,611 and 9,371 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 284 total deaths and 9,439 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,387 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,852 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 2,867 total recoveries. Gambia (2,963 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 1,032 total recoveries.

Mali (2,773 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,169 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,026 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,594 total recoveries and Liberia (1,304 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 872 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,368 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,396 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 996 total recoveries. Niger (1,175 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,085 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,251,274 total cases, 29,646 total deaths and 980,380 total recoveries while the world has recorded 25,492,580 total cases, 852,202 total deaths and 17,798,327 total recoveries.