COVID-19 and W/Africa: 550 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

30.11.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 550 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (41), Burkina Faso (39), Cape Verde (47), Ghana (191), Guinea (58), Mali (29), Niger (32), Nigeria (82), Senegal (14), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (16). The new deaths were recorded in and Mali (3) and Nigeria (2). West Africa now has 205,522 total cases, 2,861 total deaths and 193,749 total recoveries.

Nigeria (67,412) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (51,667), Ivory Coast (21,310), Senegal (16,089), Guinea (13,097), Cape Verde (10,747), Mali (4,688), Gambia (3,734), Benin (3,015), Togo (2,962), Burkina Faso (2,856), Guinea-Bissau (2,422), Sierra Leone (2,412), Liberia (1,595) and Niger (1,516).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,173) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (333), Ghana (323), Mali (152), Ivory Coast (141), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (105), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (63,055) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,547), Ivory Coast (20,947), Senegal (15,607), Guinea (12,004), Cape Verde (10,229), Gambia (3,591), Mali (3,178), Benin (2,839), Burkina Faso (2,593), Guinea-Bissau (2,309), Togo (2,464), Sierra Leone (1,836), Liberia (1,343) and Niger (1,207).

Africa has registered 2,177,457 total cases, 51,831 total deaths and 1,841,760 total recoveries while the world has recorded 63,197,791 total cases, 1,467,485 total deaths and 43,694,028 total recoveries.