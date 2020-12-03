COVID-19 and W/Africa: 555 new cases, 6 new deaths

Published on 03.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 555 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (40), Burkina Faso (79), Cape Verde (51), Ivory Coast (27), Gambia (22), Guinea (24), Mali (75), Niger (54), Nigeria (122), Senegal (44) and Togo (17). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (1), Mali (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (1), Senegal (1) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 207,012 total cases, 2,887 total deaths and 195,377 total recoveries.

Nigeria (67,960) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (51,667), Ivory Coast (21,361), Senegal (16,217), Guinea (13,167), Cape Verde (10,867), Mali (4,837), Gambia (3,765), Benin (3,055), Togo (3,014), Burkina Faso (3,010), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,416), Liberia (1,595) and Niger (1,640).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,177) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (335), Ghana (323), Mali (161), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (106), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (76), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (63,839) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,547), Ivory Coast (21,010), Senegal (15,697), Guinea (12,204), Cape Verde (10,422), Gambia (3,609), Mali (3,263), Benin (2,839), Burkina Faso (2,667), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Togo (2,543), Sierra Leone (1,840), Liberia (1,343) and Niger (1,227).

Africa has registered 2,217,369 total cases, 52,708 total deaths and 1,878,483 total recoveries while the world has recorded 65,164,886 total cases, 1,505,538 total deaths and 45,173,526 total recoveries.