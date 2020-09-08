COVID-19 and W/Africa: 564 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 564 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (11), Cape Verde (28), Ivory Coast (113), Gambia (78), Ghana (143), Guinea (18), Liberia (4), Nigeria (155), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (5). The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (1), Guinea (1), Nigeria (4), Sierra Lone (1), and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (55,160) and total deaths (1,061) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (43,894) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 165,172 total cases, 2,474 total deaths and 140,217 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,012 total cases) has 283 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,701 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,599 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,014 and 9,816 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 291 total deaths and 10,037 total recoveries while Guinea has 62 total deaths and 8,956 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,358 total cases) has 42 total deaths and 3,790 total recoveries. Gambia (3,275 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,424 total recoveries.

Mali (2,870 total cases) has 127 total deaths and 2,246 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,245 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,194 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,793 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,064 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,613 total recoveries and Liberia (1,311 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,190 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,463 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,112 total recoveries. Togo (1,493 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,114 total recoveries. Niger (1,177 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,091 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,316,134 total cases, 31,640 total deaths and 1,052,155 total recoveries while the world has recorded 27,645,807 total cases, 899,174 total deaths and 19,711,853 total recoveries.