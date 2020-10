COVID-19 and W/Africa: 565 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 09.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 565 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (93), Ivory Coast (47), Gambia (4), Ghana (135), Guinea (91), Mali (38), Niger (1), Nigeria (103), Senegal (23), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (9). The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (1) and Ghana (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,841), total deaths (1,113) and total recoveries (51,551) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 180,340 total cases, 2,652 total deaths and 162,435 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,964 total cases) has 306 total deaths and 46,310 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,982 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,626 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,213 and 10,954 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 313 total deaths and 13,136 total recoveries while Guinea has 68 total deaths and 10,265 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,717 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 5,821 total recoveries. Gambia (3,621 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 2,489 total recoveries.

Mali (3,248 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,514 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,411 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,728 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,295 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,723 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,241 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 1,506 total recoveries. Liberia (1,360 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,245 total recoveries. Togo (1,907 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 1,419 total recoveries. Niger (1,201 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,122 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,557,895 total cases, 37,471 total deaths and 1,293,905 total recoveries while the world has recorded 36,944,588 total cases, 1,069,504 total deaths and 27,780,994 total recoveries.