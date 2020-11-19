COVID-19 and W/Africa: 572 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 19.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 572 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (18), Cape Verde (40), Ivory Coast (41), Mali (53), Niger (4), Nigeria (236) and Togo (30). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 199,484 total cases, 2,829 total deaths and 187,745 total recoveries.

Nigeria (65,693) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,457), Ivory Coast (21,045), Senegal (15,823), Guinea (12,713), Cape Verde (10,000), Mali (4,033), Gambia (3,705), Benin (2,916), Togo (2,752), Burkina Faso (2,670), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,397), Liberia (1,528) and Niger (1,331).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,163) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (329), Ghana (323), Mali (141), Ivory Coast (129), Gambia (122), Cape Verde (104), Liberia (82), Guinea (75), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (63), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (61,457) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (48,710), Ivory Coast (20,712), Senegal (15,433), Guinea (11,689), Cape Verde (9,484), Gambia (3,578), Mali (2,983), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,472), Guinea-Bissau (2,286), Liberia (1,328), Togo (2,058), Sierra Leone (1,825) and Niger (1,151).

Africa has registered 2,027,128 total cases, 48,518 total deaths and 1,709,945 total recoveries while the world has recorded 56,619,747 total cases, 1,355,875 total deaths and 39,414,911 total recoveries.