COVID-19 and W/Africa: 572 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 18.11.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 572 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (32), Cape Verde (120), Ivory Coast (16), Ghana (81), Guinea (59), Guinea-Bissau (2), Liberia (16), Mali (32), Niger (11), Nigeria (152), Senegal (17), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (29).

The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 199,062 total cases, 2,827 total deaths and 187,456 total recoveries.

Nigeria (65,457) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,457), Ivory Coast (21,004), Senegal (15,823), Guinea (12,713), Cape Verde (9,960), Mali (3,980), Gambia (3,705), Benin (2,916), Togo (2,722), Burkina Faso (2,652), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,397), Liberia (1,528) and Niger (1,327).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,163) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (329), Ghana (323), Mali (141), Ivory Coast (129), Gambia (122), Cape Verde (103), Liberia (82), Guinea (75), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (62), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (61,337) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (48,710), Ivory Coast (20,675), Senegal (15,433), Guinea (11,689), Cape Verde (9,438), Gambia (3,576), Mali (2,972), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,454), Guinea-Bissau (2,286), Liberia (1,328), Togo (2,006), Sierra Leone (1,823) and Niger (1,150).

Africa has registered 2,019,624 total cases, 48,254 total deaths and 1,699,740 total recoveries while the world has recorded 56,285,081 total cases, 1,350,122 total deaths and 39,194,036 total recoveries.