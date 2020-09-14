COVID-19 and W/Africa: 585 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 585 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (193), Cape Verde (102), Ivory Coast (97), Gambia (29), Guinea (25), Liberia (2), Mali (11), Niger (2), Nigeria (79), Senegal (26), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (1) and Nigeria (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,256) and total deaths (1,082) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,342) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 168,640 total cases, 2,518 total deaths and 143,939 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,434 total cases) has 286 total deaths. Ivory Coast (19,013 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,112 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,306 and 10,045 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 297 total deaths and 10,563 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,292 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,813 total cases) has 44 total deaths and 4,119 total recoveries. Gambia (3,405 total cases) has 103 total deaths and 1,723 total recoveries.

Mali (2,935 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,289 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,267 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,942 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,111 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,636 total recoveries and Liberia (1,321 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,213 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,707 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,135 total recoveries. Togo (1,572 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,190 total recoveries. Niger (1,180 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,361,133 total cases, 32,705 total deaths and 1,105,218 total recoveries while the world has recorded 29,284,484 total cases, 929,999 total deaths and 21,108,081 total recoveries.