COVID-19 and W/Africa: 605 new cases, 9 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 605 new cases and 9 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (33), Ivory Coast (96), Ghana (87), Liberia (6), Nigeria (250), Senegal (100), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (25). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ghana (6) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (53,727) and total deaths (1,011) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,777) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 159,660 total cases, 2,383 total deaths and 132,392 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,205 total cases) has 276 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,893 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 16,440 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,556 and 9,251 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 284 total deaths and 9,388 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,282 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,778 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 2,855 total recoveries. Gambia (2,895 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 751 total recoveries.

Mali (2,757 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,121 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,022 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,594 total recoveries and Liberia (1,304 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 872 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,357 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,390 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 990 total recoveries. Niger (1,175 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,085 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,243,186 total cases, 29,488 total deaths and 973,910 total recoveries while the world has recorded 25,291,896 total cases, 848,557 total deaths and 17,622,196 total recoveries.