COVID-19 and W/Africa: 618 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 618 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.

The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (10), Cape Verde (23), Ivory Coast (35), Gambia (1), Ghana (95), Guinea (63), Liberia (5), Nigeria (321), Senegal (43), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (18). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (3), Ghana (7), Guinea (1), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (52,548) and total deaths (1,004) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,843) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 156,194 total cases, 2,343 total deaths and 126,759 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,717 total cases) has 270 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,506 total cases) has 114 total deaths and 15,633 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,056 and 9,076 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 274 total deaths and 8,715 total recoveries while Guinea has 55 total deaths and 7,928 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,532 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,599 total recoveries. Mali (2,708 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 2,025 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,686 total cases) has 90 total deaths and 601 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,115 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,001 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,569 total recoveries and Liberia (1,295 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 821 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,338 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,050 total recoveries. Togo (1,295 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 914 total recoveries. Niger (1,172 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,084 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,202,420 total cases, 28,112 total deaths and 926,883 total recoveries while the world has recorded 23,923,616 total cases, 819,511 total deaths and 16,444,197 total recoveries.