COVID-19 and W/Africa: 623 new cases, 9 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 623 new cases and 9 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (14), Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (56), Gambia (22), Guinea (91), Mali (5), Niger (1), Nigeria (252), Senegal (130), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (14). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (3), Guinea (2), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (52,800) and total deaths (1,007) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,843) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 156,817 total cases, 2,352 total deaths and 128,221 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,717 total cases) has 270 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,562 total cases) has 114 total deaths and 15,908 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,186 and 9,167 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 275 total deaths and 8,852 total recoveries while Guinea has 57 total deaths and 8,150 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,568 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,673 total recoveries. Mali (2,713 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 2,041 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,708 total cases) has 93 total deaths and 611 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,115 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,003 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,577 total recoveries and Liberia (1,295 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 821 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,352 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,309 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 919 total recoveries. Niger (1,173 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,084 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,210,774 total cases, 28,375 total deaths and 935,795 total recoveries while the world has recorded 24,184,437 total cases, 825,994 total deaths and 16,700,126 total recoveries.