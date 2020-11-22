COVID-19 and W/Africa: 665 new cases and 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 665 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (17), Cape Verde (82), Ivory Coast (27), Gambia (10), Ghana (157), Guinea (28), Mali (37), Niger (11), Nigeria (246), Senegal (17) and Togo (33). The new deaths were recorded in Gambia (1) and Nigeria (1). West Africa now has 201,278 total cases, 2,837 total deaths and 189,547 total recoveries.

Nigeria (66,228) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,874), Ivory Coast (21,126), Senegal (15,882), Guinea (12,826), Cape Verde (10,234), Mali (4,206), Gambia (3,726), Benin (2,916), Togo (2,829), Burkina Faso (2,703), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,405), Liberia (1,551) and Niger (1,351).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,166) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (330), Ghana (323), Mali (143), Ivory Coast (129), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (104), Liberia (82), Guinea (75), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (61,884) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (49,405), Ivory Coast (20,777), Senegal (15,488), Guinea (11,838), Cape Verde (9,649), Gambia (3,582), Mali (3,012), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,521), Guinea-Bissau (2,286), Togo (2,209), Sierra Leone (1,828), Liberia (1,331) and Niger (1,158).

Africa has registered 2,073,255 total cases, 49,567 total deaths and 1,746,022 total recoveries while the world has recorded 58,739,895 total cases, 1,390,315 total deaths and 40,654,298 total recoveries.