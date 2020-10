COVID-19 and W/Africa: 701 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 701 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (24), Cape Verde (124), Ivory Coast (55), Gambia (5), Ghana (174), Guinea (18), Mali (30), Niger (1), Nigeria (201), Senegal (37), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (25). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1) and Nigeria (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (58,848), total deaths (1,112) and total recoveries (50,358) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 176,937 total cases, 2,623 total deaths and 158,313 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,656 total cases) has 301 total deaths and 45,942 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,724 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,291 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,019 and 10,652 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 311 total deaths and 12,538 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 9,996 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,024 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 5,277 total recoveries. Gambia (3,584 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 2,216 total recoveries.

Mali (3,131 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,460 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,238 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,695 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,056 total cases) has 58 total deaths and 1,335 total recoveries. Liberia (1,343 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,784 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 1,348 total recoveries. Niger (1,197 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,114 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,490,571 total cases, 35,935 total deaths and 1,233,990 total recoveries while the world has recorded 34,323,308 total cases, 1,021,163 total deaths and 25,539,355 total recoveries.