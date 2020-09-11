COVID-19 and W/Africa: 711 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 711 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (10), Cape Verde (84), Ivory Coast (54), Gambia (69), Ghana (75), Guinea (61), Guinea-Bissau (30), Liberia (2), Mali (11), Nigeria (197), Senegal (91), Sierra Leone (18) and Togo (9). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (1), Ghana (2), Guinea-Bissau (1), Nigeria (5) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (55,829) and total deaths (1,075) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,267) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 167,173 total cases, 2,501 total deaths and 142,363 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,388 total cases) has 285 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,869 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,884 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,193 and 9,946 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 293 total deaths and 10,350 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,100 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,557 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 3,993 total recoveries. Gambia (3,362 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,582 total recoveries.

Mali (2,909 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,269 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,242 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,793 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,087 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,622 total recoveries and Liberia (1,315 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,199 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,486 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,123 total recoveries. Togo (1,537 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,145 total recoveries. Niger (1,178 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,099 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,338,375 total cases, 32,215 total deaths and 1,073,945 total recoveries while the world has recorded 28,493,404 total cases, 916,513 total deaths and 20,461,482 total recoveries.