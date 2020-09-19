COVID-19 and W/Africa: 713 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 713 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figure show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (30), Cape Verde (78), Ivory Coast (42), Gambia (31), Ghana (163), Guinea (48), Guinea-Bissau (28), Liberia (1), Nigeria (221), Senegal (43), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (22). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (3), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,956) and total deaths (1,094) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (45,081) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 171,285 total cases, 2,561 total deaths and 140,934 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,877 total cases) has 294 total deaths. Ivory Coast (19,200 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,392 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,688 and 10,231 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 302 total deaths and 11,153 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,660 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,141 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 4,548 total recoveries. Gambia (3,504 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 1,992 total recoveries.

Mali (2,991 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,332 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,303 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,280 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,950 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,159 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,650 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (1,797 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,173 total recoveries. Liberia (1,335 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,216 total recoveries. Togo (1,640 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,251 total recoveries. Niger (1,183 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,399,672 total cases, 33,716 total deaths and 1,146,306 total recoveries while the world has recorded 30,827,639 total cases, 958,514 total deaths and 22,440,560 total recoveries.