COVID-19 and W/Africa: 714 new cases, 22 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 02.03.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 714 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (48), Cape Verde (32), Ivory Coast (37), Guinea (89), Mali (14), Nigeria (360), Senegal (100), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (32). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1), Guinea (2), Mali (2), Nigeria (8), Senegal (8) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 390,580 total cases, 5,028 total deaths and 346,230 total recoveries.

Nigeria (156,017) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (84,023), Senegal (34,832), Ivory Coast (32,791), Guinea (16,081), Cape Verde (15,432), Burkina Faso (12,030), Mali (8,390), Togo (6,933), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,712), Sierra Leone (3,889), Guinea-Bissau (3,262) and Liberia (2,014).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,915) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (888), Ghana (607), Mali (355), Ivory Coast (193), Niger (172), Gambia (150), Cape Verde (147), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (91), Liberia (85), Togo (85), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (48).

Also, Nigeria (133,904) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (77,972), Ivory Coast (31,712), Senegal (29,402), Guinea (14,994), Cape Verde (14,875), Burkina Faso (11,588), Mali (6,402), Togo (5,663), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,089), Sierra Leone (2,628), Guinea-Bissau (2,613) and Liberia (1,884).

Africa has registered 3,937,161 total cases, 104,244 total deaths and 3,498,093 total recoveries while the world has recorded 115,189,539 total cases, 2,554,414 total deaths and 90,854,906 total recoveries.