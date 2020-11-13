COVID-19 and W/Africa: 718 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 13.11.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 718 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (134), Ivory Coast (27), Gambia (1), Ghana (210), Guinea (21), Liberia (30), Mali (39), Niger (19), Nigeria (212), Senegal (11), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (12). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (64,728), total deaths (1,162) and total recoveries (60,790) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 196,720 total cases, 2,809 total deaths and 184,606 total recoveries.

Ghana (50,018 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 48,179 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,882 total cases) has 127 total deaths and 20,584 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,755 and 12,537 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,400 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,899 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,694 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 9,004 total recoveries. Gambia (3,698 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 3,557 total recoveries.

Mali (3,792 total cases) has 138 total deaths and 2,923 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,419 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,255 total recoveries. Benin (2,844 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,515 total recoveries.

Togo (2,605 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 1,815 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,586 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,411 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,389 total cases) has 74 total deaths and 1,816 total recoveries. Liberia (1,491 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,314 total recoveries. Niger (1,282 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,144 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,950,148 total cases, 46,681 total deaths and 1,644,333 total recoveries while the world has recorded 53,416,892 total cases, 1,304,269 total deaths and 37,380,084 total recoveries.