COVID-19 and W/Africa: 721 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 721 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (32), Burkina Faso (7), Nigeria (593), Senegal (113) and Sierra Leone (8) .The new deaths were registered in Nigeria (4) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (50,488) and total deaths (985) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (40,963) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 151,553 total cases, 2,278 total deaths and 121,207 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,094 total cases) has 256 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,232 total cases) has 111 total deaths and 14,422 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,559 and 8,792 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 261 total deaths and 8,050 total recoveries while Guinea has 53 total deaths and 7,574 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,321 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 2,442 total recoveries. Mali (2,667 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,993 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,117 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,095 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,690 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,969 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,536 total recoveries and Gambia (2,288 total cases) has 77 total deaths and 435 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,282 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,285 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,026 total recoveries. Togo (1,190 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 875 total recoveries. Niger (1,167 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,079 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,156,396 total cases, 26,778 total deaths and 876,760 total recoveries while the world has recorded 22,728,255 total cases, 793,810 total deaths and 15,407,167 total recoveries.