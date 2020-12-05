COVID-19 and W/Africa: 725 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 725 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (29), Cape Verde (58), Ivory Coast (23), Gambia (1), Guinea (21), Liberia (13), Mali (58), Niger (86), Nigeria (324), Senegal (100) and Togo (12). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Mali (1), Niger (1) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 208,901 total cases, 2,898 total deaths and 196,831 total recoveries.

Nigeria (68,627) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,096), Ivory Coast (21,412), Senegal (16,397), Guinea (13,207), Cape Verde (10,996), Mali (4,938), Gambia (3,768), Benin (3,055), Togo (3,051), Burkina Faso (3,091), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,420), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (1,726).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,179) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (337), Ghana (325), Mali (163), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (108), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (77), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (64,467) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,924), Ivory Coast (21,024), Senegal (15,731), Guinea (12,311), Cape Verde (10,496), Gambia (3,613), Mali (3,307), Benin (2,907), Burkina Faso (2,687), Togo (2,599), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Sierra Leone (1,843), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,237).

Africa has registered 2,250,822 total cases, 53,414 total deaths and 1,918,069 total recoveries while the world has recorded 66,501,425 total cases, 1,529,154 total deaths and 46,009,550 total recoveries.