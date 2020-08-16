COVID-19 and W/Africa: 740 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 740 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (49), Burkina Faso (9), Cape Verde (27), Ivory Coast (58), Guinea (83), Guinea-Bissau (29), Liberia (5), Mali (17), Nigeria (325), Senegal (130), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (6).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Cape Verde (1), Guinea-Bissau (4), Nigeria (1), Senegal (2) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (48,770) and total deaths (974) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (40,147) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 146,141 total cases, 2,192 total deaths and 117,088 total recoveries.

Ghana (42,210 total cases) has 231 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,993 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 13,759 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,162 and 8,343 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 253 total deaths and 7,677 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 7,210 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,168 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 2,302 total recoveries. Mali (2,614 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,986 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,117 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,063 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,690 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,956 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,506 total recoveries and Gambia (1,689 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 347 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,257 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 788 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,249 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,013 total recoveries. Niger (1,165 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,077 total recoveries. Togo (1,130 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 836 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,114,563 total cases, 25,404 total deaths and 829,982 total recoveries while the world has recorded 21,712,323 total cases, 770,712 total deaths and 14,419,283 total recoveries.