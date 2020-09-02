COVID-19 and W/Africa: 763 new cases, 14 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 763 new cases and 14 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (86), Ivory Coast (36), Gambia (38), Ghana (162), Guinea (70), Liberia (1), Mali (26), Nigeria (239), Senegal (88), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (16). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (1), Nigeria (10), and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (54,008) and total deaths (1,013) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,963) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 161,517 total cases, 2,404 total deaths and 135,439 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,460 total cases) has 276 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,103 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 16,814 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,743 and 9,479 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 287 total deaths and 9,506 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,527 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,970 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 3,423 total recoveries. Gambia (3,067 total cases) has 97 total deaths and 1,032 total recoveries.

Mali (2,802 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,185 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,029 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries and Liberia (1,305 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,158 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,370 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,416 total cases) has 28 total deaths and 1,035 total recoveries. Niger (1,176 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,088 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,265,780 total cases, 30,127 total deaths and 1,002,857 total recoveries while the world has recorded 26,031,671 total cases, 863,566 total deaths and 18,288,698 total recoveries.