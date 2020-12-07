COVID-19 and W/Africa: 767 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 07.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 767 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (18), Burkina Faso (56), Cape Verde (27), Ivory Coast (44), Ghana (76), Mali (73), Niger (67), Nigeria (318), Senegal (76), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (10). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (1) and Senegal (2). West Africa now has 210,549 total cases, 2,904 total deaths and 197,741 total recoveries.

Nigeria (69,255) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,274), Ivory Coast (21,485), Senegal (16,553), Guinea (13,233), Cape Verde (11,063), Mali (5,135), Gambia (3,770), Burkina Faso (3,212), Benin (3,073), Togo (3,095), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,428), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (1,856).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,180) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (340), Ghana (325), Mali (164), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (109), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (77), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (64,774) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,063), Ivory Coast (21,109), Senegal (15,806), Guinea (12,355), Cape Verde (10,596), Gambia (3,615), Mali (3,369), Benin (2,922), Burkina Faso (2,711), Togo (2,653), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Sierra Leone (1,846), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,237).

Africa has registered 2,278,273 total cases, 53,985 total deaths and 1,938,430 total recoveries while the world has recorded 67,642,910 total cases, 1,545,728 total deaths and 46,780,472 total recoveries.