COVID-19 and W/Africa: 795 new cases, 12 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 795 new cases and 12 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (49), Cape Verde (78), Ivory Coast (58), Gambia (34), Ghana (253), Nigeria (216), Senegal (83), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (18). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (2), Ghana (4), Nigeria (3) and Togo (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (54,463) and total deaths (1,026) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (43,577) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 162,312 total cases, 2,416 total deaths and 136,594 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,713 total cases) has 280 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,161 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 16,933 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,826 and 9,479 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 287 total deaths and 9,553 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,527 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,048 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 3,460 total recoveries. Gambia (3,101 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries.

Mali (2,802 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,185 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,194 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,035 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries and Liberia (1,305 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,162 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,370 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,434 total cases) has 30 total deaths and 1,035 total recoveries. Niger (1,176 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,088 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,274,836 total cases, 30,387 total deaths and 1,011,761 total recoveries while the world has recorded 26,332,484 total cases, 870,033 total deaths and 18,552,267 total recoveries.