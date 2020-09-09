COVID-19 and W/Africa: 799 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 799 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (29), Burkina Faso (3), Cape Verde (42), Ivory Coast (77), Gambia (18), Ghana (176), Guinea (32), Liberia (2), Mali (12), Niger (1), Nigeria (296), Senegal (88), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (20). The new deaths were registered in Guinea (1), Nigeria (6), Sierra Lone (2), and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (55,456) and total deaths (1,067) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,042) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 165,971 total cases, 2,484 total deaths and 140,892 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,188 total cases) has 283 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,778 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,688 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,102 and 9,848 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 293 total deaths and 10,176 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,009 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,400 total cases) has 42 total deaths and 3,851 total recoveries. Gambia (3,293 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 1,460 total recoveries.

Mali (2,882 total cases) has 127 total deaths and 2,258 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,245 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,242 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,793 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,067 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,622 total recoveries and Liberia (1,313 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,194 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,466 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,112 total recoveries. Togo (1,513 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Niger (1,178 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,099 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,322,199 total cases, 31,835 total deaths and 1,056,808 total recoveries while the world has recorded 27,871,869 total cases, 904,535 total deaths and 19,931,836 total recoveries.