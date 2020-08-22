COVID-19 and W/Africa: 824 new cases, 11 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 824 new cases and 11 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (44), Ivory Coast (61), Gambia (36), Ghana (65), Guinea (56), Liberia (2), Mali (21), Niger (3), Nigeria (340), Senegal (161), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (27). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (3), Nigeria (4) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (51,304) and total deaths (996) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,408) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 153,476 total cases, 2,308 total deaths and 122,975 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,325 total cases) has 261 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,310 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 14,820 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,850 and 8,932 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 266 total deaths and 8,165 total recoveries while Guinea has 53 total deaths and 7,648 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,412 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,498 total recoveries. Mali (2,688 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 2,007 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,437 total cases) has 84 total deaths and 455 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,095 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,980 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,545 total recoveries and Liberia (1,286 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 816 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,297 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,034 total recoveries. Togo (1,239 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 891 total recoveries. Niger (1,172 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,083 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,175,118 total cases, 27,418 total deaths and 893,306 total recoveries while the world has recorded 23,253,459 total cases, 805,697 total deaths and 15,807,494 total recoveries.