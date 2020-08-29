COVID-19 and W/Africa: 837 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 837 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (46), Ivory Coast (95), Gambia (98), Ghana (277), Guinea (38), Mali (21), Niger (2), Nigeria (160), Senegal (72), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (24). The new deaths were registered in Guinea (1) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (53,477) and total deaths (1,011) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,581) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 159,055 total cases, 2,374 total deaths and 131,519 total recoveries.

Ghana (44,118 total cases) has 270 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,797 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 16,315 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,456 and 9,251 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 282 total deaths and 9,233 total recoveries while Guinea has 59 total deaths and 8,282 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,745 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 2,807 total recoveries. Gambia (2,895 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 751 total recoveries.

Mali (2,757 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,121 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,019 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,591 total recoveries and Liberia (1,298 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 832 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,352 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,365 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 981 total recoveries. Niger (1,175 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,085 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,235,033 total cases, 29,170 total deaths and 965,999 total recoveries while the world has recorded 25,040,371 total cases, 843,727 total deaths and 17,391,755 total recoveries.