COVID-19 and W/Africa: 844 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 15.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 844 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (179), Cape Verde (4), Ivory Coast (25), Ghana (256), Guinea (26), Niger (64), Nigeria (199), Senegal (70), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (15). The new deaths were recorded in Guinea (1) and Niger (2). West Africa now has 219,459 total cases, 2,986 total deaths and 202,409 total recoveries.

Nigeria (73,374) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,270), Ivory Coast (21,705), Senegal (17,216), Guinea (13,457), Cape Verde (11,361), Mali (5,836), Burkina Faso (4,209), Gambia (3,782), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,266), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,451), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (2,322).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,197) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (349), Ghana (327), Mali (201), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Niger (82), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (71), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (66,314) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,965), Ivory Coast (21,318), Senegal (16,243), Guinea (12,713), Cape Verde (11,036), Gambia (3,647), Mali (3,630), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,940), Togo (2,789), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,853), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,294).

Africa has registered 2,407,820 total cases, 56,801 total deaths and 2,038,682 total recoveries while the world has recorded 73,456,784 total cases, 1,634,069 total deaths and 51,543,954 total recoveries.