COVID-19 and W/Africa: 845 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

29.12.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 845 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (68), Cape Verde (9), Ivory Coast (24), Ghana (102), Guinea (14), Mali (74), Niger (49), Nigeria (397), Senegal (78), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (21). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (4), Ivory Coast (2), Mali (3), Niger (3), Nigeria (10) and Senegal (5). West Africa now has 239,350 total cases, 3,197 total deaths and 214,779 total recoveries.

Nigeria (84,811) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,503), Ivory Coast (22,176), Senegal (18,806), Guinea (13,688), Cape Verde (11,723), Mali (6,703), Burkina Faso (6,412), Gambia (3,793), Togo (3,576), Benin (3,205), Niger (3,159), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,569) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,264) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (395), Ghana (333), Mali (256), Ivory Coast (137), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (112), Niger (99), Liberia (83), Guinea (80), Burkina Faso (82), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (71,357) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,301), Ivory Coast (21,776), Senegal (17,096), Guinea (13,082), Cape Verde (11,499), Burkina Faso (4,777), Mali (4,452), Gambia (3,660), Togo (3,315), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,386), Sierra Leone (1,875), Niger (1,736) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,695,959 total cases, 63,482 total deaths and 2,251,187 total recoveries while the world has recorded 81,988,808 total cases, 1,787,758 total deaths and 58,035,901 total recoveries.