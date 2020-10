COVID-19 and W/Africa: 860 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 30.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 860 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (55), Ivory Coast (73), Ghana (280), Guinea (201), Liberia (7), Mali (15), Niger (1), Nigeria (150), Senegal (12), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (58). The deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ghana (4), Nigeria (2) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,521), total deaths (1,141) and total recoveries (58,249) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 189,466 total cases, 2,758 total deaths and 176,416 total recoveries.

Ghana (48,055total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,169 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,628 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 20,310 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,605 and 12,020 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 323 total deaths and 14,732 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,550 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,603 total cases) has 95 total deaths and 7,796total recoveries. Gambia (3,666 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,666 total recoveries.

Mali (3,545 total cases) has 136 total deaths and 2,746 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,643 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,365 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,798 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,471 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,211 total recoveries. Togo (2,296 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 1,627 total recoveries. Liberia (1,426 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,279 total recoveries. Niger (1,219 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,135 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,776,967 total cases, 42,522 total deaths and 1,446,032 total recoveries while the world has recorded 45,613,764 total cases, 1,189,676 total deaths and 33,089,761 total recoveries.