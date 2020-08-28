COVID-19 and W/Africa: 868 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 868 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (69), Ivory Coast (99), Gambia (54), Ghana (72), Guinea (46), Mali (19), Nigeria (296), Senegal (198) and Togo (15). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (3), Guinea (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (53,317) and total deaths (1,011) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (42,246) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 15,216 total cases, 2,760 total deaths and 130,320 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,841 total cases) has 270 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,702 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 16,139 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,384 and 9,213 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 279 total deaths and 9,091 total recoveries while Guinea has 58 total deaths and 8,180 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,699 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 2,749 total recoveries. Mali (2,736 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 2,055 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,797 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 743 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,205 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,145 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,738 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,013 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 1,581 total recoveries and Liberia (1,298 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 832 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,352 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,058 total recoveries. Togo (1,341 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 968 total recoveries. Niger (1,173 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,084 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,226,916 total cases, 28,934 total deaths and 958,708 total recoveries while the world has recorded 24,769,794 total cases, 838,315 total deaths and 17,194,866 total recoveries.