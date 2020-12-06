COVID-19 and W/Africa: 881 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 06.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 881 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (65), Cape Verde (40), Ivory Coast (29), Gambia (2), Ghana (102), Guinea (26), Mali (124), Niger (63), Nigeria (310), Senegal (80), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (34). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 209,782 total cases, 2,901 total deaths and 197,376 total recoveries.

Nigeria (68,937) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,198), Ivory Coast (21,441), Senegal (16,477), Guinea (13,233), Cape Verde (11,036), Mali (5,062), Gambia (3,770), Benin (3,055), Togo (3,085), Burkina Faso (3,156), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,426), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (1,789).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,180) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (338), Ghana (325), Mali (163), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (109), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (77), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (64,650) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,019), Ivory Coast (21,090), Senegal (15,776), Guinea (12,355), Cape Verde (10,541), Gambia (3,615), Mali (3,334), Benin (2,907), Burkina Faso (2,697), Togo (2,624), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Sierra Leone (1,846), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,237).

Africa has registered 2,268,399 total cases, 53,739 total deaths and 1,934,812 total recoveries while the world has recorded 67,137,639 total cases, 1,538,550 total deaths and 46,452,579 total recoveries.