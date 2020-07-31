COVID-19 and W/Africa: 901 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 901 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Ivory Coast (165), Guinea (59), Guinea-Bissau (27), Liberia (7), Nigeria (481), Senegal (126), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (31). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Liberia (3), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (42,689) and total deaths (878) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (31,286) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 126,590 total cases, 1,903 total deaths and 85,089 total recoveries.

Ghana (35,142 total cases) has 175 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,978 total cases) has 100 total deaths and 11,160 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,232 and 7,242 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 205 total deaths and 6,776 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,438 total recoveries. Mali (2,522 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,931 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,418 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 1,694 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,823 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,362 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,186 total cases) has 75 total deaths and 670 total recoveries.

Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,028 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,106 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 935 total recoveries. Togo (927 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 634 total recoveries. Gambia (403 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 66 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 915,191 total cases, 19,398 total deaths and 561,468 total recoveries while the world has recorded 17,608,355 total cases, 679,334 total deaths and 11,015,941 total recoveries.