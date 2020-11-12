COVID-19 and W/Africa: 914 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 12.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 914 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (63), Burkina Faso (4), Cape Verde (61), Ivory Coast (8), Ghana (506), Guinea (32), Mali (8), Niger (7), Nigeria (180), Senegal (9), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (35). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Nigeria (2) and Togo (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (64,516), total deaths (1,162) and total recoveries (60,737) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 196,002 total cases, 2,807 total deaths and 184,124 total recoveries.

Ghana (49,808 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 48,019 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,855 total cases) has 127 total deaths and 20,572 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,744 and 12,516 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,386 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,879 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,560 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 8,829 total recoveries. Gambia (3,697 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 3,549 total recoveries.

Mali (3,753 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 2,909 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,419 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,255 total recoveries. Benin (2,844 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,515 total recoveries.

Togo (2,593 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 1,792 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,586 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,411 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,387 total cases) has 74 total deaths and 1,816 total recoveries. Liberia (1,461 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,311 total recoveries. Niger (1,263 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,144 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,933,812 total cases, 46,413 total deaths and 1,630,317 total recoveries while the world has recorded 52,743,371 total cases, 1,293,716 total deaths and 36,838,943 total recoveries.