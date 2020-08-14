COVID-19 and W/Africa: 940 new cases, 24 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 940 new cases and 24 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (15), Cape Verde (73), Ivory Coast (42), Gambia (67), Ghana (122), Guinea (82), Mali (15), Nigeria (373), Senegal (132), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (12). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (7), Nigeria (10) and Senegal (5).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (48,116) and total deaths (966) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (39,718) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 145,009 total cases, 2,170 total deaths and 114,598 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,847 total cases) has 223 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,889 total cases) has 107 total deaths and 13,522 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,872 and 8,198 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 249 total deaths and 7,615 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 7,120 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,073 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 2,232 total recoveries. Mali (2,597 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,979 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,088 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,014 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,947 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,502 total recoveries and Gambia (1,623 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 304 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,252 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 738 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,228 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 997 total recoveries. Niger (1,104 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,092 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 791 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,091,418 total cases, 24,775 total deaths and 784,944 total recoveries while the world has recorded 21,176,295 total cases, 759,397 total deaths and 13,987,945 total recoveries.